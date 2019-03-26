History partners with tour guide associations to promote members

History, a factual entertainment channel and part of A+E Networks UK, has partnered with the World Federation of Tourist Guide Association and the European Federation of

Tourist Guide Associations to promote their tourist guide members around the world.

The deal will also shine a light on the role that history and heritage storytelling plays in tourism.

With a reach of over 72 million households and shown in 100 countries, History will provide the platform for the WFTGA and the FEG to further promote and protect tourist guides as well as ensure that qualified tourist guides are recognised as the true ambassadors of an area through dedicated content on its TV and online networks.

History will be looking to form brand partnerships with tourism boards and destinations across UK and EMEA with potential for further reach across the globe.

Adrian Pilkington, senior vice president, commercial and digital strategy, A+E Networks UK, commented: “History is a key driver for tourism around the world and at A+E Networks UK, we have the platform to share stories with consumers to educate them on countries that offer it in abundance.

“Our viewers are passionate about understanding the history that shapes the places they are visiting and by partnering with the WFTGA and FEG we are able to inspire their travel choices.

“With authentic insight from local experts and tourist guides we can all tell the story of a destination’s heritage.”

A+E Networks UK is keen to hear from tourism boards that are interested in branding partnerships to showcase their heritage tourism by featuring authentic personalities and stories that their tourist guides tell about the destinations’ history.