W Algarve to open in early May

W Algarve has confirmed it will welcome its first guests on May 2nd.

Located on the central Algarve coast, the new Marriott property offers simultaneous seaside relaxation with high-energy sophistication.

W Algarve celebrates urban glamour meets beach life, in a region famous for its beautiful, secluded coves, year-round sunshine and enticing cuisine.

“The arrival of W Hotels in the Algarve marks a new chapter for both W Hotels and the stunning region known for its Mediterranean climate and coastline scenery,” said Candice D’Cruz, vice president – luxury brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“In true W style, the W Algarve will inject a new vibrancy into the region, for travellers and locals alike.”

Under 50 kilometres from Faro International Airport, lies a new destination with 134 hotel rooms, suites and 83 residences, complete with azure views and spacious balconies.

The guestrooms showcase an Algarve reinterpreted by W; Atlantic colours and asymmetrical forms mimic the nearby cliffs, whilst dynamic tile designs are a modern tribute to Portuguese heritage.

Signature W amenities complete each room with plush bath robes, spacious bathtubs and rain showers.

W Algarve has something to excite every foodie, starting with the poolside bar SIP, serving all-day sun kissed cocktails, and a healthy menu with flair that fuses flavours from the Asian to Mediterranean Coast.

The Market Kitchen restaurant has been created with a neighbourhood ambience in mind, together with inspiration from the local markets.

The restaurant will serve relaxed, modern interpretations of international favourites and regional cuisine that’s both farm and ocean fresh.