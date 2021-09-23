Expo 2020 unveils official song ahead of opening

With less than a week to go until it opens its doors to the world, Expo 2020 Dubai has launched its official song.

Titled This Is Our Time, the piece highlights pride in the United Arab Emirates’ culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world.

The song, available to listen here, features Hussain Al Jassmi, one of the biggest artists in the country and an Expo 2020 ambassador, accompanied by Lebanese-American Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Mayssa Karaa.

The latter who is also artistic director of Expo’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra.

Also involved is 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter, Almas.

Marjan Faraidooni, chief experience officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “World Expos bring people together, and we are pleased to welcome a collection of incredible talents to lend their voices to the official Expo 2020 Dubai song – combining the past, present and future, and providing an inspiration to all.

“In less than ten days, we look forward to welcoming the world and creating once-in-a-lifetime memories for millions of visitors.”

One of the first global mega-events to take place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Expo 2020 will run from October 1st until March next year.

It invites millions of visitors to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture, with music providing a unifying, uplifting force.

Al Jassmi said: “This Is Our Time is a tribute to the UAE for all it has been, is today and will achieve in the years to come.

“It’s a song about pride, faith and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world.

“Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding.”

Give the song a listen below:

