Expo 2020 sees record breaking week for visitor numbers

Another week of performances and high-profile visits has seen the number of weekly visits to Expo 2020 Dubai pass the one million mark for the first time since the site opened at the start of October.

In total, the event has welcomed a total of 13.4 million guests so far.

With six weeks to go, visitors have embraced the urgency of the ‘now or never, before it’s gone forever’ mantra, attracted to the line-up of new venues unveiled, the ever-expanding list of sports and music stars confirmed to attend, and the rollcall of countries set to showcase their national day celebrations over the coming weeks.

Among the highlights last week were UK national day on February 10th, with prince William , Duke of Cambridge, attending the pageantry and welcomed by sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.

The Philippines celebrated its national day the following day, which included a concert in Jubilee Park by Filipino American pop icon Bamboo, as well as a cultural performance by Daluyong ng Diwa, depicting the 4,000-year history of the Filipino people.

The half-term break has also brought many families to the site, with the launch of family-friendly shows and a raft of activities and workshops for kids dotted around the site.

As the days tick down until the Expo 2020 Dubai gates close for the last time on March 31st, visitors are quickly running out of time to experience the rich and meaningful experience of the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East and Africa, including varied pavilions, breath-taking visual displays and world-class concerts.