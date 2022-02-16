Virgin Galactic begins selling tickets to space for first time

Virgin Galactic has opened ticket sales to the public for the first time, providing an opportunity to purchase a trip to the edge of space.

“At Virgin Galactic, we believe that space is transformational,” said Virgin Galactic chief executive, Michael Colglazier.

“We plan to have our first 1,000 customers on board at the start of commercial service later this year, providing an incredibly strong foundation as we begin regular operations and scale our fleet.”

Virgin Galactic spaceflight reservations also provide access to the Future Astronaut membership community - designed and curated to bring inspiration, excitement, and adventure from the time of ticket purchase to spaceflight and beyond.

Members will enjoy access to money-can’t-buy experiences, events, trips and space-readiness activities while they await their spaceflight.

The spaceflight itself launches from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

Starting with several days of spaceflight preparedness activities, future astronauts will stay with their guests at forthcoming custom accommodations.

Guests will enjoy bespoke itineraries and world-class amenities during astronaut-specific training programs.

During spaceflight, astronauts will experience a 90-minute journey including a signature air launch and Mach-3 boost to space.

The spaceship gracefully flips while astronauts enjoy several minutes of out-of-seat weightlessness and breath-taking views of Earth from the 17 windows.

Upon return from this transformational experience, astronauts will begin a meaningful journey to create positive impact with the perspective that can only come from seeing our beautiful planet from space.

Spaceﬂight reservations are a total price of US$450,000.