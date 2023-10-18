Etihad Airways sweeps World Travel Awards & Golden Loyalty Awards

Etihad Airways took home a sweep of awards in the World Travel Awards Middle East which took place during a glamorous gala dinner at Atlantis the Royal in Dubai on Sunday night, and the Global Loyalty Awards which took place in Rio de Janeiro.

The UAE’s national airline took home a total of six awards recognising its leading position in the travel and aviation industry.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad CEO said: “On behalf of the entire Etihad family, we’re truly proud to be recognised in the prestigious World Travel Awards. Our dedicated Cabin Crew are committed to giving our guests the world’s best inflight experience and winning the Middle East’s Best Cabin Crew for the fifth year in a row is proof that they’re delivering.”

Graham E. Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, said: “Congratulations to Etihad Airways for winning ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline - Business Class’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline - Customer Experience’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Lounge - First Class’.

“This is a remarkable achievement, reflecting how the brand is setting the benchmark in aviation. The commitment of the entire team at Etihad Airways serves as an inspiration to us all.”

Etihad’s Business class is recognised as the best in the Middle East, with its Business Studio taking the inflight experience to new heights. In partnership with Armani/Casa, the airline features a high-end restaurant style dining experience with Armani/Casa co-branded dining ware and textiles.

Earlier this year, Etihad launched complimentary ‘chat’ Wi-Fi connectivity for Etihad Guest members and enhanced surf packages giving unlimited data to guests for the duration of the flight. This enhancement to Etihad’s excellent E-Box inflight entertainment offering, helped seal the airline’s position as winner of Best Inflight Entertainment for the seventh year in a row.

Etihad’s Cabin Crew are renowned for their spirit of authentic, personal service drawing inspiration from the generous hospitality of the UAE. To support the airline’s current growth phase, Etihad has been increasing the strength of its Cabin Crew who all undergo extensive training in safety, service and hospitality to ensure Etihad maintains its leading reputation.

Golden Loyalty Awards

Adding to the awards tally, Etihad Airways was also winner of the “Best Use of Technology” in this year’s Golden Loyalty Awards, the largest gathering of the travel loyalty industry taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The airline was recognised by judges as one of the early movers in the NFT space following its launch of its collection of 3D digital aircraft models, dubbed EY-ZERO1, where each NFT resulted in immediate Etihad Guest Silver status as well as other benefits.

Mr Neves continued: “This Global Loyalty award recognises Etihad’s innovative spirit. As an airline we’re constantly looking to push the boundaries of the industry, whether that’s through our contribution to improving aviation’s impact on the environment, exceeding the expectations of our guests through hospitality, or enabling new technology.”

Through an innovative approach to using technology, Etihad was able to allocate all proceeds from the sale of the EY-ZERO1 collection to purchase sustainable aviation fuel in 2022, supporting the airline’s commitment to decarbonisation.

This is the third year in a row that Etihad was recognised as a leader in global loyalty, having won the best use of marketing in 2022 for the Big Australia campaign, and the best use of technology in 2021 for the innovative Miles on the Go product.

