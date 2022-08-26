Pine Cay, Turks & Caicos has appointed Christian and Sandrine Langlade as GM and Asst GM

Pine Cay, Turks & Caicos has appointed Christian and Sandrine Langlade as general manager and assistant general manager, respectively. The pair has brought a wealth of both hospitality and communications experience to their roles.

Pine Cay, a secluded private island, is home to a 13-key hotel and a small group of private homes. Pine Cay began life back in the 1970s, when a group of transatlantic families invested in building family homes in the destination. Today, these families remain the custodians of the island with the descendants of those who first set foot on Pine Cay now overseeing its operations. Christian and Sandrine join these homeowners in managing the private homes and rental pool, besides the Relais & Châteaux-accredited hotel.

With six decades of hospitality experience between them, the Langlades have held titles at several properties across the Caribbean, including Hotel Christopher St. Barth, Le Sereneo, Silversands Grenada and Sandy Lane Hotel in Barbados. They have expertise in all areas of hotel management, including consultancy, sales, marketing and project management.

A 20-minute boat ride from mainland Turks & Caicos, Pine Cay is home to two miles of private beach. Days can be spent snorkeling among the coral reef and reef balls, which double up as a nursery for turtles, schools of fish and juvenile marine life. During a recent renovation, the boutique hotel revamped its existing Beachfront Rooms and added a new spa, gym and two Beachfront Suites.

Sustainability will be a key focus for the pair who will lead additional refurbishments. New initiatives include building relationships with local fisherman and farms to create a stronger farm-to-table ethos, reduce the island’s carbon trace, building a solar farm project, and implementing water recovery and waste optimization systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Langlades were drawn to the board’s vision of preserving and protecting the island whilst providing people-focused service, ensuring a sense of community for guests and staff alike. Dan Fitzgerald, board representative, said, “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Christian and Sandrine join the Pine Cay team. The island is a place that many of us have seen as home for decades so the appointment of new members of the team is a lengthy process to ensure that synergy, chemistry and vision aligns.”