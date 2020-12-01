ETOA partners with UKinbound for Britain & Ireland Marketplace

ETOA and UKInbound will work together to host the first online Britain & Ireland Marketplace next month.

The event, now in its thirteenth manifestation, brings together suppliers with the main product buyers, with clients from across the world.

The previous event, hosted in January, effected over 4,000 appointments.

Tom Jenkins, chief executive of ETOA, said: “This year has seen a near total disappearance of incoming visitors.

“Many of our members have seen a falls of 90 per cent in terms of their turnover.

“Incoming tourism was set to deliver £30 billion pounds of export sales for the UK in 2020, and roughly £6 billion to Ireland.

“This is roughly thirty times the total earned by the fishing industry, and its disappearance has not just affected our members, but it has left a gaping hole in the service economies of both countries.”

He added: “The re-establishment of tourism is of critical importance to whole economy.

“The good news is that there remains robust demand in all origin markets.

“All the evidence we have points to visitors having postponed their trips until the moment they feel it is safe to travel.”

The event will take place on Tuesday January 26th, with interested participants invited to register to attend here.

Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound, added: “While the UK government continues to exclude tour operators and destination management companies from the support packages offered to other parts of leisure and hospitality, it will be up to the industry to help itself.

“Britain & Ireland Marketplace is an ideal way for tourism businesses to get ready for when travel returns and maximise the evident demand for 2021 and 2022.

“UKinbound is delighted to partner with ETOA once again this year – we know how many of our members have benefited from the solid business that Britain & Ireland Marketplace has generated in previous years, and 2021 will be a huge opportunity for businesses to benefit from, and to play their part in, the export recovery.”