Etihad publishes 2022 Sustainability Report

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has published its annual sustainability report, detailing the company’s commitment to sustainability and its progress towards its sustainability goals.

In 2022, the airline achieved an impressive 26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometer (RTK) to 482g compared to 2019 baseline.

Etihad’s sustainability strategy is based on principles of achieving emissions reductions through in-sector measures, aligning with industry voluntary roadmaps and frameworks, collaborating with UAE industrial ecosystems, remaining transparent and proactive about sustainability issues, and continually developing a strategic roadmap for targets.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “As we look to the future, we remain steadfast in our commitment to reducing our environmental impact and ensuring the sustainability of our operations. Our sustainability strategy is built on a foundation of collaboration, transparency, and innovation, and we will continue to work with our partners, industry peers, and government agencies to drive positive change and lead the way towards a greener future for aviation.”

Etihad 2023 sustainability highlights

Achieved a 26% reduction in CO2 emissions per Revenue Tonne Kilometer (RTK) to 482g compared to 2019 baseline

Signed the Neste Airline Collaboration Agreement to facilitate cooperation between corporate organizations looking to offset their Scope 3 emissions using SAF credits.

Etihad was the first foreign airline to receive SAF supply in Japan, in partnership with ITOCHU Corporation and Neste MY Sustainable Fuel. The flight, operated in Q4 of 2022, was the first delivery of c.50,000USG of Neste produced fuel, reducing approximately 75 tCO2 at a 39.66% blend.

Etihad continued to work with key UAE stakeholders such as ADNOC, Masdar and Tadweer to develop SAF production capability in the UAE

Signed an MoU with World Energy, establishing a long-term strategic partnership to decarbonize flights through in-sector emissions reductions.

Etihad in partnership with World Energy operated the first net-zero* flight powered entirely by Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Book & Claim offsetting CO2 emissions of 216 metric tonnes through sustainable aviation fuel credits.

Continued efforts for Wildlife, Conservation and Protection of Biodiversity and Animal Welfare

Planted 68,916 Mangrove trees as part of Etihad Mangroves Forest project



The full 2022 Sustainability Report can be downloaded here. https://www.etihad.com/content/dam/eag/etihadairways/etihadcom/Global/pdf/etihad-sustainability-report-2022.pdf