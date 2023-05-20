Harun Dursun Appointed Managing Director Of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Jumeirah Group, the luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has named Harun Dursun Managing Director of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, its latest iconic destination that is set to be another incredible addition to the Dubai skyline.

Building on a rich background in luxury hospitality spanning over 20 years working with exclusive ultra-luxury destinations, Dursun will oversee all aspects of the new luxury lifestyle resort, which includes a striking, architecturally designed hotel, superyacht marina, exclusive residences and a wealth of unique dining and lifestyle experiences. His appointment comes at a time when the company is actively identifying new assets to expand its presence in key locations and gateway destinations around the world.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Operating Officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to have Harun Dursun on board as Managing Director of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. The destination is a key addition to Jumeirah Group’s growing portfolio of exceptional luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, and we are confident that his expertise in delivering operational excellence and unmatched guest experiences will bring a dynamism well suited to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.”

Dursun joins Jumeirah Group with an impressive track record including tenures at Mandarin Oriental and Hyatt Hotels, where he established himself as a top performing hotelier. His consistent delivery of exceptional guest satisfaction scores, financial returns and leading Revenue Generating Index ratings, earned him a stellar reputation and international recognition in the luxury hospitality sector. Recognised for his strategic delivery of brand and vision, Dursun also brings a wealth of experience in luxury hotel and restaurant pre-opening and expertise in creating unique touchpoints across the guest journey.

Commenting on his new role, Dursun said: “I am delighted to lead the team at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab and feel privileged to be part of such a significant new chapter for the Group. The iconic destination will mark a new era for Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts and set new standards for ultra-luxury hospitality. I look forward to embarking on this exciting journey and to delivering truly unforgettable guest experiences.”

Featuring an avant-garde design by architect Shaun Killa, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab has been beautifully styled to transform the nautical glamour of a bygone era into a haven of modern living. It encompasses specially integrated wellness and leisure destinations and an impressive line-up of signature restaurants, including a new concept comprising four restaurants in one. With all rooms offering a panoramic vista over the Arabian Gulf, this statement property will mark a new epoch for Jumeirah Group - all of which will result in one-of-a-kind experiences and life-changing discoveries.

For more information about Jumeirah Group, please visit www.jumeirah.com.