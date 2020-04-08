Etihad adds new departures to Melbourne and Amsterdam

Further to the previously announced schedule of special passenger flights, Etihad Airways will add additional flights from Abu Dhabi to Melbourne and Amsterdam.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has been operating special flights which have allowed passengers stranded in the UAE due to Covid-19 restrictions, the opportunity to return home.

The flights also support the local food security program by utilising belly-hold capacity of passenger aircraft for cargo.

The airline continues to repatriate UAE citizens on return sectors, where possible, and carry fresh produce as belly-hold cargo, on the return segments back to Abu Dhabi.

In addition to Melbourne and Amsterdam, Etihad continues to operate special passenger flights from Abu Dhabi to several destinations including Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Manila, and Jakarta.

Amsterdam flights will run on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday next week.

Melbourne services will operate on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

