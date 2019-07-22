Enjoy summer in the city as temperatures rise in Dubai

As the mercury peaks in Dubai this summer, the city’s establishments, ranging from malls to hotels, have lined up an array of unique leisure offerings that will help residents and tourists escape the sweltering temperatures.

When it comes to beating the heat, you will be spoilt for choice this summer.

Families can enjoy an incredible range of offers on indoor and outdoor activities, entertainment and staycation packages designed to help them cool down.

Dubai’s world-class hotels and resorts have also made the luxury highlife more affordable during the summer with discount packages that include extensive buffets and high-end restaurants.

Summer is a great time to enjoy a staycation at some of Dubai’s classiest resorts for a fraction of the price you would pay at other times of the year.

Luxury hotels have also pulled out all stops to help their guests cool down amidst the searing temperatures.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray; Caesars Palace Bluewaters; Atlantis, the Palm; Bab Al Shams; Jumeirah Al Naseem; Anantara, the Palm; and One&Only Royal Mirage are some of the places that have announced enticing offers for a day at the pool or beach.

By the pool

If you are an outdoors person, you can beat the heat in Dubai’s fabled waterparks including Aquaventure, Wild Wadi or the new Laguna Waterpark at La Mer.

Or if you want to enjoy nature in a temperature-controlled setting, you can head to one of the city’s indoor parks like Hub Zero or Green Planet at City Walk.

The tropical rainforest at Green Planet, which is home to over 3,000 plants and animals, offers fascinating activities such as the Sloth Encounter, the Bat Cave, the Sugar Glider Encounter and the new Australian Walkabout.

Animal lovers can have a fascinating experience in Atlantis The Palm’s sea lion discovery programme, which allows guests to wade waist-deep into the water and get an up-close experience with friendly South African fur seals.

Summer celebrations

The Dubai Summer Surprises, the city’s most prominent summer celebration, has lined up an incredible six weeks of shopping, entertainment and gastronomy.

Bargain hunters can enjoy outstanding discounts with more than 300 brands participating in over 3,500 outlets, giving shoppers up to 75 per cent off throughout the period between June and August.

During summer, food enthusiasts in Dubai can enjoy a feast of culinary delights from the city’s many eateries, including fine dining restaurants, coffee houses and street food cafes.

Some of the hottest new places in town, including 3 Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, the Kasap at The Pointe, which serves authentic Turkish cuisine, as well as the exciting new Japanese joint Akira Back at the W Dubai, the Palm are dishing up delectable feasts for their guests during the summer.

Unique indoor experiences

The hotter months also give Dubai residents and visitors an opportunity to explore the unique indoor leisure experiences the city offers.

3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai offers a golf experience in the dark.

The floor, walls and ceilings of the entire 18-hole course are beautified with bright and colourful images, hand painted by the world’s best 3D artists.

Another unique indoor entertainment offering is the ScreenX at Reel Cinemas in the Dubai Mall, a 170-seater cinema that boasts a 270-degree screen, which wraps around three of the cinema walls, giving viewers an incredibly immersive experience.

La Perle, a huge draw among theatre and stunt show fans, is offering substantial discounts for its 90-minute shows conceptualised by Franco Dragone, a world-renowned theatre director.

During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into a changeable aqua-stage and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour.

Another unique activity to enjoy during the summer is VR Park, the virtual reality attraction at the Dubai Mall.

The park offers adrenalin-raising encounters with camel spiders, scorpions and snakes during a desert dune bash, a “Burj drop” that sees you hurled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and a sky diving experience where you are thrown out of an aircraft above the Dubai skyline.