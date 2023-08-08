Emirates unveils its stylish Bulgari amenity kits for the Autumn/Winter season

Emirates is unveiling its new collection of stylish Bulgari amenity kits for the Autumn/Winter season in First and Business Class. The range features new colour palettes and new fragrances, along with a keepsake mirror, and a myriad of thoughtful amenities for passenger comfort – onboard select routes and long-haul flights now.

In keeping with Emirates commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience onboard, the First and Business Class kit bags feature new trending pantones and designs, along with Bulgari fragrances encapsulated in bottles designed exclusively for Emirates. The new range presents eight different collectible bags across First and Business Class, in a classic tan and black fabric, contemporary silver with lilac, or understated black with lilac highlights.

New Business Class Amenity Kits

Featuring one of 2023’s most stylish pantones – silver, the Business Class range offers two bag shapes, a pouch and classic toiletry bag silhouette, both made from vegan leather in a standout metallic silver shade with lilac accents. Each kit features several Bulgari products, including the iconic fragrance BVLGARI OMNIA Amethyste Eau de Toilette. The scent opens with the bright and citrusy facets of pink grapefruit and green sap accords, while the heart reveals rich Damascena Rose Absolute, accompanied by a warm, woody trail where the sweetness of a heliotrope accord melts into the vibrations of solar wood notes. Passengers will also receive a complementary Omnia Amethyste face emulsion and body emulsion to keep their skin hydrated, alongside a rich Bulgari lip balm, and some comfort essentials including a dental kit, double mirror made from a sustainable wheat straw material, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush.

Two contemporary classic black fabric bags in varying shapes with tan vegan leather accents will appeal to those who prefer a masculine style. The fragrance included in these kits is BVLGARI POUR HOMME Eau de Toilette, a woody and floral musky scent in which notes of Darjeeling tea, water lily, and guaiac wood blend flawlessly to create a soothing effect. Inspired by the same iconic scent, a complementary Bulgari after shave balm and body emulsion are included, alongside a Gillette razor, shaving foam, a dental kit, deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush made from sustainable wheat straw.

ADVERTISEMENT

New First Class Amenity Kits

In First Class, the luxurious range features 4 individual collectible bags, two in black vegan leather with lilac accents, and two in a high-quality black fabric, some with tan vegan leather accents - both containing an array of personalised luxury products.

In the black and lilac kits, encased within a soft Bulgari pouch is the new engraved gold Bulgari mirror – a keepsake piece exclusively crafted for Emirates, alongside a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Desiria Eau de Parfum. This rich and sophisticated floral rose scent features violet jade, magnolia and radiant rose petals. The fragrance is complemented by a matching face and body emulsion. The kit also includes a dental kit, refreshing cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush so that First Class passengers arrive to their destination fully refreshed.

In the black and tan kits, passengers will enjoy a 30ml exclusive bottle of BVLGARI LE GEMME Gyan Eau de Parfum -a sophisticated, woody floral fragrance expressed through Patchouli and Jasmine Sambac. The scent profile reveals that ‘patchouli embodies the velvety sapphires of Kashmir, while jasmine sambac is reminiscent of sumptuous Himalayan skies’. The kit also features a hydrating Bulgari Le Gemme Gyan after shave balm and matching body emulsion, cleansing towel, Gillette razor, shaving foam, dental kit, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush.

Onboard A380 aircraft, First Class passengers can also use the Onboard Shower Spa which offers a separate range of luxury products – organic and sustainable Voya, from Ireland. First Class passengers can also find a skincare set from luxury Swedish brand Byredo, in their private suites.

Economy and Premium Economy passengers can also look forward to new collectible amenity kits, to be launched towards the end of the year.