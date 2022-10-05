Paradiso, Barcelona is voted The World’s Best Bar

The World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, sponsored by Perrier, were unveiled in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on Tuesday 4th October. In its 14th year, the awards unite the global bar community in recognition of the achievements of the international cocktail scene. This year marked the first time the ceremony was held outside London.

Hidden behind a refrigerator in the back of a Barcelona pastrami shop, Paradiso offers a masterful take on the speakeasy, combining technique, precision and creativity with an unwavering sense of fun. Owners Giacomo Giannotti and Margarita Sader and their team serve up meticulously crafted cocktails with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.

Other bars in the top-five are London’s Tayēr + Elementary (No.2), Barcelona’s Sips (No.3), Mexico City’s Licorería Limantour (No.4) and Little Red Door in Paris (No.5). The full list can be viewed here.

Mark Sansom, Content Director of The World’s 50 Best Bars, says: “This is the first time we have crowned a bar outside New York or London as The World’s Best Bar, a testament to the achievements of Giacomo, Margarita and their team. Named One To Watch in 2017, Paradiso has been a firm fixture of the list since opening. Our congratulations go out to every bar on the list and we are delighted to once again be able to showcase the incredible diversity of the global industry.”