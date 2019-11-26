Emirates signs interline agreement with Interjet Airlines

Emirates and Interjet Airlines have announced an enhanced interline agreement.

The deal is set to open new routes and destinations for passengers travelling between Mexico, the Gulf, wider Middle East and beyond.

With a single ticket, Emirates’ passengers can now seamlessly connect via Mexico City onto Interjet flights to Leon/Guanajuato, Culiacan, Cancun, Chihuahua, Guadalajara, Merida, Monterrey, Puerto Vallarta, Tampico, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Tijuana and Villahermosa.

Similarly, Interjet customers will be able to travel with great ease to Emirates’ destinations within the Middle East, Spain, south-east Asia, the Far East and north Africa.

“We are pleased to establish a partnership with Interjet Airlines, allowing Emirates passengers to benefit from increased choice, flexibility and ease of connection to different cities within Mexico and to regional international points beyond.

“This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to Mexico for the long run, as we continue to look at ways to build our operations in the market to best serve our customers,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates chief commercial officer.

Emirates’ partnership with Interjet started in April with a one-way Interline agreement, allowing passengers from 12 US gateways to travel to Mexico City on Interjet flights.

With the expanded partnership agreement, Emirates passengers can now tap into Interjet’s strong domestic presence in Mexico and access 12 destinations beyond Mexico City.

“Since our initial interline agreement in April, Interjet’s relationship with Emirates has truly been a success,” said Julio Gamero, Interjet chief commercial officer.

“This enhanced agreement, provides travellers from both airlines access to a broader network not only with more flight choices, but for Emirates customers, access to more of Mexico with our many domestic connections from Mexico City.”