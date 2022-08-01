Emirates restarts flights from London Stansted (STN) as it continues to rebuild its UK and global network in response to sustained demand for international travel. This is the first commercial flight Emirates has flown from Stansted since pausing operations from the airport in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

The world’s largest international airline has advanced plans to increase capacity from five-weekly services to a daily flight, starting from today. With the return of services to Stansted, Emirates has ramped up its operations to London with nine daily flights, including six daily flights to Heathrow and a double daily flight to Gatwick*. The added services will meet market demand and offer customers more travel choices and enhanced connectivity this summer. Stansted will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its renowned ‘Game Changer’ First Class product.

Emirates has resumed operations with EK065 leaving Dubai at 08:50, arriving at London Stansted at 13:30 on Monday 1st August. EK068, an evening flight will then depart Stansted at 21:10 and arrive at Dubai International (DXB) on Tuesday 2nd August at 07:10 (all times are local).

Richard Jewsbury, Emirates Divisional Vice President in the UK, commented, “We are delighted to be recommencing services to and from Stansted today and offering passengers further connectivity during the popular summer holiday period. Bookings in the UK and London have continued to surge with the further easing of travel restrictions and as appetite for international travel grows stronger. Stansted is a key hub for Emirates in the East and Southeast of the UK as we continue to scale up travel following the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming more passengers on board our premium Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in the coming months.”

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “The return of daily flights from London Stansted to Dubai with Emirates is fantastic news for the airport, and demonstrates the renewed confidence of airlines and passengers as we recover from the pandemic. The service proved to be extremely popular following its launch in 2018, so Emirates timely return is a huge boost to passengers in London and the East of England, offering not only a vital link between the two destinations but right across the globe thanks to the airline’s worldwide route network available via Dubai.”

110 UK flights a week and updates to Newcastle

In addition to resuming operations from Stansted, Emirates today announces that, from 30 October, its Newcastle service will revert to pre-COVID schedule to operate as EK035/036 in the morning (instead of EK033/034), improving connectivity and offer customers better travel options.

By October 2022, the airline will be serving the UK with 110 weekly flights, including: six times daily to London Heathrow; daily service to London Stansted; double daily A380 service to Gatwick; three times daily to Manchester, including a double daily A380 service (starting 1st October 2022); double daily service to Birmingham; five weekly flights to Newcastle; and a daily service to Glasgow.

Fly better to 130 destinations with Emirates

Emirates’ extensive network spans to 130 destinations, across six continents. The airline continues to place top priority on safe travel with the implementation of comprehensive set of measures on the ground throughout all touchpoints and on board to provide its passengers with the highest safety and hygiene standards at every step of the journey. Customers travelling from Dubai can also take advantage of state-of-the-art contactless technology to ease their journey through the airport.

Emirates also offers its customers an unmatched culinary experience in the skies with regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages. Customers can sit back and relax with more than 5,000 channels of carefully curated global entertainment content featuring movies, TV shows, music, podcasts, games, audiobooks and more with ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system.

Emirates’ home and hub, Dubai, remains a very popular holiday and stopover destination. Visitors from the UK can take advantage of the recently launched Dubai Experience platform that enables customers to easily browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE.