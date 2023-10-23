Emirates previews Premium Economy in India

Emirates have celebrated the upcoming launch of its Premium Economy offering in India, with an exclusive tour of its four-class A380 aircraft in Mumbai.

When the new cabin class debuts on its A380 flights later this month, Emirates will be the first Middle East carrier operating in Mumbai to offer the understated luxury experience.

The aircraft featuring Premium Economy cabins, and operating as EK506, arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (MIAL) to enable MIAL airport officials, VIPs, travel agents, key corporate customers and media to preview the soon-to-launch offering. Guests were given a guided tour of the Premium Economy cabins that will debut on Emirates’ A380 service to Mumbai and Bangalore from 29 October and outbound flights from the two cities to Dubai from 30 October.

In attendance at the premiere event were Prakash Tulsiani - Chief Executive Officer of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), Ashwin Noronha – Chief Operating Officer of Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), Dinaz Madhukar - Chief Commercial Service Officer at Adani Airports, other local dignitaries from the airport authorities, and Mohammed Sarhan - Emirates’ Vice President for India and Nepal.

Emirates executives onboard the flight which arrived in Mumbai included Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer and Ahmed Khoory, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations – West Asia and Indian Ocean.

On the highly-anticipated launch of the Premium Economy product in India, Mohammad Sarhan, Emirates’ Vice President for India and Nepal said: “Emirates Premium Economy has revolutionized travel for a growing segment of travellers looking to enhance their flying experience. We’ve received an immense response from customers, who have opted to trade up to Premium Economy and embraced the new levels of comfort and luxury it provides at great value. In line with the demand we have seen on the ten routes where the product is already available, we anticipate it will be highly-popular in India as well.

“With the ongoing surge in travel across our network, Premium Economy allows passengers to savour the perfect blend of luxury and affordability. This underscores our ongoing commitment to customers and delivering on our ‘Fly Better’ promise. As we incorporate Premium Economy cabins across a growing number of aircraft, we hope to extend this option on more routes.”

On this occasion, CSMIA Spokesperson said: “We are delighted to welcome Emirates as they reconfigure and upgrade their service offering from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). As Emirates extends its diverse range of services and extensive connectivity, CSMIA stands prepared to meet the modern-day mobility requirements with implementation of newer technology & digitalization, thus contributing to a seamless passenger experience. With Mumbai Airport’s world-class offerings, combined with Emirates’ commitment to premium comfort and excellence on board, we are excited to provide passengers with the finest experience from CSMIA.”

Premium Economy cabins on the Emirates A380 feature 56 plush cream leather seats, located at the front of the main deck, and laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration. The new cabin class provides seats with a generous recline, more legroom, and an elevated dining experience, amongst other thoughtful and luxurious touches. Passengers seeking a premium dining experience can explore a diverse selection of regional menus, featuring an array of local flavours and an extensive beverage selection for Premium Economy customers.

Furthermore, the inflight entertainment system ice, with over 6,500 channels, has undergone significant enhancements, now boasting a larger screen and an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, and albums in India’s regional languages, including Hindi, Marathi and Kannada.

Emirates has undertaken one of the largest-ever fleet retrofitting initiatives in aviation history. Emirates’ Engineering team embarked on a pioneering project to revamp 67 Airbus A380s and 53 Boeing 777 aircrafts. Along with offering a refreshed look, the project will see the installation of nearly 4,000 Premium Economy seats across 120 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Indian passengers travelling between Dubai and Mumbai can book Emirates’ Premium Economy seats on flights EK500/501, while those flying between Dubai and Bengaluru can secure their seats on flights EK568/569. Seats can be booked immediately via emirates.com, Emirates sales offices and travel agencies, for outbound travel from the two Indian points from 30 October.