A Swiss watch assembled at 30,000 ft of altitude between Geneva and New York

A watch was assembled for the first time at an altitude of over 30,000 ft, thanks to a unique collaboration between Geneva Tourism and Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS).

A groundbreaking collaboration between Geneva Tourism, the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG), and SWISS has emerged to celebrate Swiss quality and craftsmanship. At a cruising altitude of 30,000 ft, a watch was meticulously assembled during an unexpected watchmaking workshop on SWISS airline’s Geneva to New York flight, showcasing the precision, craftsmanship, and watchmaking expertise of Geneva. The assembly was carried out by a flight crew member, accompanied by an independent master watchmaker. This unique and unprecedented watch will be unveiled alongside the 84 watches from the official pre-selection of the GPHG traveling exhibition in New York, where standing it will stand as a testament to Swiss excellence. Adrien Genier, Director of Geneva Tourism and member of the GPHG Foundation Board, who was attending the flight, explained the project’s genesis: “As the capital of fine watchmaking, Geneva shines the light on the entire industry worldwide. This one-of-a-kind precision endeavor allows us to take this craftsmanship on a journey.” Romain Vetter, SWISS Director for Western Switzerland, added, “Assembling a watch at 30,000 ft altitude is a fusion of two sectors that represent Swiss quality and reliability. SWISS is thrilled to enable this high-flying assembly.”

Swiss and international outreach: exhibitions around the world

Each year, the Grand Prix d’ Horlogerie de Genève celebrates the vitality, creativity, and horological excellence by showcasing the 84 watches nominated by its Academy during an international tour before the award ceremony takes place in November in Geneva. This series of exhibitions allows a diverse and cosmopolitan audience to discover and admire the horological innovations of the year. Since 2011, the traveling exhibition has made stops in Bangkok, Beijing, Berne, Casablanca, Dubai, Geneva, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, La Chaux-de-Fonds, London, Macao, Mexico City, Milan, Moscow, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Puebla, Rome, St. Petersburg, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Taipei, Venice, Vienna, and Zurich.

Geneva: The vibrant capital of fine watchmaking

As the host city of GPHG, Geneva keeps horology alive throughout the year in innovative ways. Numerous watchmaking experiences are available to visitors, including themed guided tours and watch assembly workshops, allowing visitors to discover the art of watchmaking and the secrets of an age-old craftsmanship that has become the hallmark of an entire region and nation.

To learn more: https://www.geneve.com/en/whygeneva/keeping-time

After New York, the 2023 GPHG traveling exhibition will be hosted at the Musée Rath in Geneva from October 26th to November 12th, offering an extensive program of cultural mediation: https://www.gphg.org/horlogerie/en/gphg-2023/2023-cultural-mediation-programme