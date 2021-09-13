Emirates continues to rebuild global network

Emirates has announced that it will be restarting services to Saudi Arabia, with St Petersburg to follow on October 8th.

Flights between Dubai and St Petersburg will operate four times a week, and the airline will increase its services to daily flights from October 21st.

All flights will operate on the Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration.

Emirates flight EK 173 and 174 will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, while EK 175 and 176 will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturday and Sundays.

EK 173 departs Dubai at 09:10, arriving at St Petersburg Pulkovo Airport at 14:15.

ADVERTISEMENT

EK 174 leaves St Petersburg at 16:45, arriving back in Dubai at 23:45.

EK 175 takes off from Dubai at 15:45, arriving in St Petersburg at 20:50 and EK176 leaves Pulkovo Airport at 23:15, landing in Dubai at 06:15 the next day.

Emirates is also now operating 24 weekly flights to Saudi Arabia, including daily flights to the capital Riyadh, daily A380 flights to Jeddah, daily flights to Dammam and three weekly flights to Medina.

Flights to Riyadh will increase to double daily from September 16th, and plans are underway to boost frequencies across the other gateways by the end of September.