easyJet holidays joins Future Travel Coalition

easyJet holidays has become the first major UK tour operator to sign up to the Future of Tourism Coalition.

The body has a global mission to place destinations at the centre of recovery strategies.

The holiday operator recently became the first major UK tour operator to offset the carbon emissions from its package holidays – comprising the fuel used for flights and in-destination transfers, as well as the energy used from hotel stays.

easyJet holidays says it does this without any cost being passed on to its customers.

Signing up to the Future of Tourism Coalition builds on this commitment, and aligning to guiding principles of the group, which focus on the wellbeing of destinations and communities is the latest step in easyJet holidays’ sustainability journey, with more to be revealed soon on its strategy, long-term commitments and actions.

Garry Wilson, chief executive at easyJet holidays, commented: “It’s with great pride that we have signed up to the Future of Tourism Coalition.

“As a young business we set out to put sustainability at the heart of what we do and, given the challenging circumstances the whole industry has faced over the last year and a half or so, we think it’s even more important that we all do everything we can to support a positive future for tourism and the places we love and need to look after.

“We’re really looking forward to getting involved and playing our part in working together to build an even stronger and more sustainable industry.”