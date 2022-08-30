Omni Hotels & Resorts Unveils $22 Million Renovation of Omni Austin Hotel Downtown

Omni Hotels & Resorts today announced the $22 million renovation of Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. The hotel’s makeover elevates its signature hospitality in the heart of Austin’s tech start-up community and buzzing restaurant and cultural scenes.

The unveiling of the revitalized space provides the perfect setting for guests to discover the soul of Austin with refreshed public areas, accommodations, event spaces, and additions of new dining venues that reflect the iconic location and promote connection and connectivity.

The hotel, located near the iconic 6th Street in Austin, has been refreshed with a focus on connection, conversation, and community, all of which are already fostered by the local Austin culture and will be amplified by Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. The hotel will provide experiences that pull through the local flavor of the destination and its surroundings through design, amenities, and food and beverage.

Lobby and Arrival Experience

The heart of Omni Austin Hotel Downtown is its lobby, which has been renovated to provide a seamless arrival experience and the perfect welcome to Austin, Texas. The space features a palette reflective of the hotel’s 6th Street location and has been redesigned to promote an environment where guests can meet, mingle, and connect.

Meeting Spaces

Inspired by the arts and technology scene in Austin, the hotel’s meeting and event rooms have been revitalized to not only provide ample space for both in-person and virtual meetings, events, or conferences, but also boast a clean, sleek, and modern look that is authentically Austin.

The hotel features 20,000 square feet of meeting spaces across 19 venues. Additional specialty spaces and boardrooms provide even more options for meeting and event planners, as well as guests, including a 3,400 square foot Bridge Ballroom that can be divided into two spaces, and a dedicated podcast room that gives a nod to the burgeoning tech scene.

Food and Beverage

There is no better way to discover the soul of downtown Austin than through food. Expanding on its food and beverage offerings, the hotel has added a new restaurant and coffee shop. Capital A, a restaurant, lobby bar and lounge - which also features a private dining room and communal tables for networking - is the perfect fit for a variety of dining experiences with the convenience of being in the hotel. President’s House Coffee is a coffee shop that is also the site of Republic of Texas President’s House, allowing guests to not only grab a delicious cup of coffee but also tap into the rich history of Austin without having to venture outside of the hotel.

Guest Rooms and Suites

One of the most important components of Omni Hotel Austin Downtown is the guest rooms and suites. The hotel has renovated its rooms to further foster a destination experience that is luxurious and immersive. By incorporating contemporary, mid-century design elements - including features such as walnut, sleek black quartz, and other layered textures - the rooms tap into the vibrant art scene of Austin’s 6th Street. Additionally, the hotel’s Texas traditional suites offer private balconies to further elevate each guest’s stay.

Most of the hotel’s luxurious rooms and suites embrace the Austin Modern style, further encouraging Austin’s iconic entrepreneurial spirit. These rooms include 268 deluxe rooms, 44 premier rooms (with access to our Premier Lounge), and three suites (including the Presidential Suite). The top 5 floors of the hotel feature a unique Texas Traditional vibe and include 45 suites and 33 rooms.