EmbraerX presents latest flying car in Washington

EmbraerX has unveiled a new electric flying vehicle concept during the Uber Elevate Summit in Washington, DC.

The event convenes a global community of manufacturers, investors, policymakers, and government officials, all working to make the urban aerial ridesharing vision a reality.

The aircraft concept, with electric vertical take-off and landing capability, known as eVTOL, is part of the EmbraerX multi-project approach.

Embraer’s disruptive business subsidiary is working on a collaborative effort to enable and accelerate the urban mobility ecosystem.

“As a market accelerator committed to developing solutions to transform life’s experiences, we have been combining human-centred design thinking with our 50-year history of building and engineering expertise in a unique manner.

“These are the factors behind the technical progress and leading-edge innovations we are bringing to this new eVTOL concept,” said Antonio Campello, chief executive, EmbraerX.

This new aircraft concept results from a broad range of tests and simulations, aiming at operational optimisation for the urban environment, considering high reliability, low operating costs, a lower noise footprint, fully electric powered and progressively autonomous.

“Embraer’s team focused on the customer experience with their latest vehicle concept, using built-in redundant systems to achieve optimal safety, while also achieving low noise output with an eight-rotor system, which enables span-wise lift.

“Our team looks forward to continued collaboration with the Embraer team to achieve a quiet, green, and safe, aerial ridesharing vehicle,” said Mark Moore, engineering director of aviation, Uber.