UberTaxi services launch in Saudi Arabia

Uber Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of an UberTaxi service in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia thus becomes the first market in the GCC region to host the service.

Uber aims to enhance mobility options across the Kingdom and contribute towards its growth and modernisation through its services, in line with the national transformation program, one of which its initiatives is improving the quality of urban transportation services.

While Saudi Arabia has one of the largest road networks in the world connecting major cities and providing extensive means to transport passengers, UberTaxi’s launch serves as further investment in the kingdom, and offers Uber riders an additional reliable and affordable option to move in and around their cities.

Commenting on the move, Mohammad Gazzaz, general manager of Uber in Saudi Arabia, said: “I am delighted to announce the arrival of UberTaxi in the kingdom.

“We are excited to be tapping into local modes of transport so more riders and drivers can benefit from our technology.

“Our new service is aligned with the kingdom’s national transformation program, specifically on improving the quality of transportation networks across the kingdom.

“Through this launch, we hope to further support the development of transportation services, and be a part of the kingdom’s future transportation network.”

UberTaxi can be accessed through the Uber app as another choice in service in addition to UberX.

The rider will then be matched to the nearest taxi in the exact same way they are matched with any other service on Uber.

Currently, thousands of taxi drivers have already been on-boarded on the application, and have started accepting trips.

Taxi drivers will also benefit from the same privileges provided to all Uber drivers.

Uber chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, recently stated Saudi Arabia was the a top-priority market for the company in the GCC.

The news comes as Saudi Arabia seeks to open to tourists for the first time.

Plans were unveiled over the weekend for a new visa regime for visitors from 49 countries, while strict dress codes are expected to be relaxed for female guests.