Eleven Experience signs for Cedar Lodge, New Zealand

Eleven Experience has acquired Cedar Lodge on the South Island of New Zealand.

The property will be operated as an Eleven Experience Lodge in collaboration with the previous owners for the upcoming fishing season.

Cedar Lodge has long been renowned for its helicopter fly-out angling program, offering passionate anglers a paradise in which to target trophy-sized rainbow and brown trout in and around Mount Aspiring National Park.

From this remote and rugged area of New Zealand, Eleven Experience will continue to offer the Cedar Lodge tradition of unforgettable heli-fishing experiences.

Cedar Lodge is an addition to Eleven’s collection of world-class angling destinations, including Deplar Farm in northern Iceland, Taylor River Lodge in Colorado, Rio Palena Lodge in southern Chile, and their two live-aboard motherships; the Eleven Mothership and the Outpost Mothership.

The award-winning Cedar Lodge sleeps eight across four rooms and is highly regarded as the premier fly-fishing property in the South Island region with over 30 years’ experience offering incredible heli-fishing and heli-hiking experiences to its loyal and adventurous guests.

The remote property is located in beautiful surroundings on a five-acre plot between the banks of the Makarora River and the Mount Aspiring National Park. Guests are only minutes away from some of New Zealand’s most remote streams in which to fish for rainbow and brown trout.

The flights from the lodge’s doorstep into the mountain valleys are an awe-inspiring experience with aerial views over beech forests, waterfalls, snow-capped mountains, glaciers and gin-clear streams.

Eleven’s mission is to custom-make powerful fishing experiences that will take its guests from remote flats in the Bahamas, Florida, and Louisiana to glacier-carved river valleys in Iceland and Chile, to pristine lakes and creeks in the United States Rockies.