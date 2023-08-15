Elevate Your Private Dining Experience at the TreePods, Amari Phuket

Imagine an intimate, private dining experience, nestled amongst the leafy trees overlooking the sparkling Andaman Sea as the waves lap on the shore beneath …Welcome to the Treepods at Amari Phuket, where delicious cuisine is paired with stunning views to create an unforgettably enchanting dining adventure.

Amari Phuket is situated on a secluded part of Patong Beach, Phuket’s famous white sand beach, overlooking the inviting turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea. Perfect for a celebration, romantic occasion or simply to compliment the already extensive dining experience at the resort, the one-of-a-kind boat-shaped TreePods are elevated amongst matured trees, blending seamlessly with the surrounding nature.

More than just an elevated structure, the Pods are a work of art, created using eco-friendly materials, with each being uniquely designed and positioned to ensure maximum privacy whilst providing the very best views. Dine in your own secret haven whilst marvelling at the stunning panoramic views of Patong Bay. The soothing sounds of the trees rustling and the ocean waves lapping in the distance will transport diners to a world away from the hustle and bustle of normal life.

Available for both hotel guests and visitors, the Treepods are available at all times of day – choose from a lavish breakfast, delicious traditional Thai lunch, intimate dinner or for the ultimate treat, an idyllic afternoon tea.

Breakfast and Bubbles

Start your perfect holiday morning by choosing the Breakfast and Bubbles experience and enjoy a delicious breakfast and glass of champagne as the sun rises in the sky. Awaken your taste buds with a wonderful spread including the freshest of fruits and juices, and both hot and continental breakfast options – from waffles to salmon and asparagus, or lobster frittata. Why not indulge in a glass of champagne as you gaze out across the sparkling waters of Patong Bay. Breakfast will never be the same again…

Breakfast and Bubbles breakfast is available for 3,500++ THB (approximately £78) for two persons for in-house guests and 4,500++ for two persons for non-hotel guests (approximately £100). It includes a bottle of Botter Prosecco Doc Extra Dry. Upgrade to a bottle of Gosset Champagne Cuvee Extra-Brut for 3,500 ++ THB (approximately £78).

Traditional Thai Lunch

Discover the true spirit of Phuket recipes from Chef Chanwut with a delicious set lunch. Tantalise the tastebuds with Phuket classics including Tod Man Pla (traditional red curry and kaffir lime leaves infused fish cake made from seabass) and Gaeng Jued Moo Sub (clear pork soup).

Set lunch starts from 900 THB ++ per person (approximately £21).

Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a delightful afternoon tea featuring freshly baked scones, tasty sandwiches, and savoury homemade pastries, all while sipping on a traditional hot tea. Enjoy the tranquillity of the unique location and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Priced at 1,100 THB++ (approximately £25) for afternoon tea for two people.

Secluded and Intimate Evening Dining

For an unrivalled evening meal like no other, the TreePods are the perfect setting to add a sprinkling of magic and romance to the warm evening air. Enjoy your very own romantic private retreat for two, or celebrate with families or small groups of friends. Savour the mouth-watering dishes crafted by the resort’s expert chefs, with four menus available.

For the ultimate feast, choose The Gourmet BBQ, where fresh seafood and succulent meat are perfectly grilled to your liking. The La Gritta Inspired menu presents the delectable flavours of Italy, whilst those looking for the rich, authentic cuisine of Thailand should opt for the Royal Thai Cuisine to experience a taste sensation, with signature dishes including Phuket lobster with classic Thai green curry sauce and Tom Yum Goong. For an interactive, immersive dining experience to truly put the cherry on top of this unforgettable night, indulge in The Chef’s Table, where you can watch as expert chefs prepare your food right before your eyes.

Each evening menu is available for 3,000 ++ THB (approximately £67) per person.

Open daily from 8am – 8pm.

Reservations are essential. For reservations, please call +66 (0) 7634 0106 Ext. 85

For more information on Amari Phuket, please visit: www.amari.com/phuket