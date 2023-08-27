EASYJET LAUNCHES FLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST TIME TO CAIRO

easyJet has announced a brand new route to Egyptian capital, Cairo from London Luton which will take off for the first time this winter and operate all year round.

This will be the first time the airline will operate to the Cairo, one of the largest and most iconic cities in North Africa, and becomes the 157th destination on easyJet’s extensive short-haul network spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Seats are on sale now at easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

Departing for the first time on 31st October, flights will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays all year-round providing a direct connection for customers from the UK.

easyJet’s newest destination is undoubtedly one of the most renowned destinations on the planet, home to the world-famous Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx and the Nile river, along with hundreds of palaces, mosques and museums, and lively shopping bazaars.

Cairo joins beach favourites, Sharm-el-Sheikh and Hurghada on easyJet’s Egyptian network. The airline is the largest carrier from the UK to Egypt, which continues to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed sun, vast sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“We are delighted to be launching flights for the very first time to Cairo which further strengthens our unrivalled short-haul network from the UK and this continues to demonstrate our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel from the UK.

“The new route from London Luton to this iconic destination further expands the choice we are offering our customers, provides greater connectivity to the city to support inbound tourism and business travel alike.”

Jonathan Rayner, Chief Commercial Officer at London Luton Airport said:

“We are delighted that easyJet has chosen London Luton Airport to launch its flights to Cairo. As the Egyptian capital, Cairo is home to some truly iconic landmarks and is sure to be a destination of choice for passengers travelling from LLA. This is an exciting new addition to our departure boards and underlines our commitment to providing even greater choice as part of the simple and friendly passenger experience that we offer.”

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering over 400 routes to 127 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.