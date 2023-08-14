easyJet has celebrated flying 60 million passengers to and from Edinburgh Airport

easyJet, Scotland’s largest airline, has today celebrated carrying over 60 million passengers to and from Edinburgh Airport. To mark the occasion the airline surprised the Wilson family flying today from Edinburgh to Madrid, with free easyJet return flights.

The milestone celebration comes after new winter routes were announced from Edinburgh to Rovaniemi, the gateway to Finnish Lapland, and to the coastal city of Hurghada in Egypt.

New flights to Rovaniemi will launch on 3rd December and are set to operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays. The new route is set to prove popular with Scottish families visiting the famous home of Santa Claus this winter.

New flights from Edinburgh to Hurghada will launch on 6th November and are set to operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays. easyJet is the number one carrier from the UK to both Egypt and North Africa, which continue to prove popular with UK holidaymakers for guaranteed winter sun, vast sandy beaches and world-renowned coral reefs.

This summer the airline welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport, to serve demand from the Scottish capital this summer, and launched new summer routes from Edinburgh to popular beach and city destinations, including the Greek Island of Santorini, Catania in Italy and Antalya in Turkey, providing customers in Scotland with even more choice for their summer getaway.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline is operating its largest-ever flying programme from Scotland this summer and is set to operate 6.3 million seats to and from Scotland, around a million more than summer 2019.

easyJet now serves customers in Edinburgh and the surrounding region with convenient connections to 45 airports across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

“I am delighted to be celebrating flying our 60 millionth passenger at Edinburgh today. This is a fantastic milestone for us to reach and clearly shows our continued success and commitment to Scotland since the launch of our first flight 27 years ago between Edinburgh and London Luton.



“Since then Edinburgh has been a key market for easyJet and our investment in more new routes and additional aircraft allows us to serve passengers with more choice, all at great value fares and a warm welcome onboard. Thank you to our fantastic customers for choosing to fly with us from Edinburgh Airport. We remain excited about the future at Edinburgh.”

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) at Edinburgh Airport said:



“This milestone illustrates the fantastic offering easyJet has provided and continues to provide to passengers at Edinburgh Airport, demonstrating the strength of our relationship.



“Its commitment to Edinburgh has led to the arrival of many new routes and destinations to Scotland, allowing passengers more choice and new places to visit - whether it’s the flights it launched to Santorini in the summer, or the new route to visit Santa Claus in Rovaniemi this winter.



“We look forward to working with easyJet to deliver even more new routes and destinations in the years to come, providing excellent options for the next 60 million passengers and beyond.”

easyJet is the largest airline in Scotland and serves four Scottish airports, offering 81 routes to 58 destinations across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

To discover more about easyJet’s Scottish network and to book, visit easyJet.com.