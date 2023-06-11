easyJet celebrates arrival of ninth aircraft at Edinburgh Airport

easyJet, Scotland’s largest airline, has welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Edinburgh Airport, to serve customer demand from the Scottish capital this summer.

The arrival of the 186-seat Airbus A320 means easyJet now bases nine A320 family aircraft at Edinburgh Airport, demonstrating the airline’s long-term commitment to Scotland by providing more great value choice, offering 70 routes across 17 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The airline will operate its largest ever flying programme from Scotland this summer and is set to operate 6.3 million seats to and from Scotland, around a million more than summer 2019.

Last Friday the airline launched its inaugural flight on a brand new summer route from Edinburgh to Catania in Italy, with the new service now operating up to twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the summer. Flights to Antalya in Turkey also took off for the first time on Saturday 3 June, operating twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Both routes will provide customers in Scotland with even more choice when planning their summer getaway, whether they want to relax by crystal clear waters or discover some of Europe’s most charming cities. Great value seats are still available to book for this summer from £31.99* on easyJet.com and via the mobile app.

The new routes means that holidaymakers from Edinburgh wanting to explore Catania or Antalya can do so with easyJet holidays. From luxury all-inclusive resorts, to family-friendly self-catered apartments, there’s something for everyone. And, there’s 23kg of luggage per person, flights, hotel and transfers included on all beach packages.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming the arrival of our ninth aircraft in Edinburgh today and to be celebrating the launch of our new summer routes to Catania and Antalya, which is a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers by providing greater choice and direct connectivity to more of the fantastic destinations Europe has to offer, for what will be our biggest ever summer in Scotland.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and the expansion of our fleet and strengthening of our network at Edinburgh demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”

Kate Sherry, Chief Commercial Officer (Aero) said:

“It’s great to see the new routes to Catania and Antalya commence as both offer something very different to our passengers, ensuring we are offering choice of destination and experience where we can. We love to provide excitement to and a sense of adventure to people looking to get away and we know offering them a variety of destinations is something that provides that.

“The basing of another aircraft at Edinburgh to expand easyJet’s presence to nine at Scotland’s airport really demonstrates the airline’s commitment to growth in the capital. We are always looking to use the latest aircraft with the most modern technology and four A320s delivers that, and we look forward to working with each other to provide more choice for passengers where we can.”

On 24 November 1995 easyJet’s first ever flight to Edinburgh took off from London Luton and since then the airline has remained committed to the airport by maintaining a continuous operation. Today, easyJet is the largest in Scotland, and since launching operations nearly 30 years ago has flown over 105 million customers to and from the four Scottish airports it serves and offers 70 routes across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

To discover more about easyJet’s Scotland network and to book, visit easyJet.com.