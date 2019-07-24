Four Points by Sheraton Warsaw Mokotow takes brand into Poland

Marriott International has welcomed the opening of Four Points by Sheraton Warsaw Mokotow – marking the brand’s entry in Poland.

The property is operated as part of a franchise agreement with Hotel Management Group.

With 190 bedrooms, the hotel is conveniently situated in the heart of the buzzing business district, and just four kilometres from Warsaw International Airport and seven kilometres from the city centre.

“We are delighted to introduce the Four Points brand to Poland in the heart of Warsaw’s business district,” said John Licence, Vice president, premium and select brands, Marriott International Europe.

“This opening marks a strong addition to our European portfolio and reflects the popularity of the brand across the continent.”

The LEED-certified hotel’s décor takes cues from famous Polish artists of the 1950s and 1960s, offering stylish comfort designed for today’s modern traveller.

The history of the region is reflected in black and white photography of the local area, and unique historic touches including ceramics by Lubomir Tomaszewski, glass by Zbigniew Horbowy and furnishings by Roman Modzelewski and Jozef Chierowski.

The vintage design elements are complemented by modern technology including mobile check-in, keyless locks, and Chromecast screening in-room with YouTube and Netflix apps.

The property offers an 85-square-metre fitness centre with Technogym equipment for aerobic and strength training as well as 350 square metres of meeting space across five meeting rooms.

“We are delighted to open the first Four Points hotel in Poland and look forward to welcoming our guests with the comfort, great service and signature amenities they have come to expect from Four Points,” said general manager, Kamil Kazmierkiewicz.

Marriott International has a total of 16 hotels in Poland, including AC Hotel by Marriott Wroclaw, the Westin Warsaw and the recently opened Moxy Warsaw Praga.