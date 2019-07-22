American Airlines to go triple daily on US Virgin Islands route

The US Virgin Islands department of tourism has announced the addition of a third American Airlines’ daily flight between Miami and St. Thomas in time for the winter season.

Commissioner of tourism, Joseph Boschulte, reported that from December 18th the third daily flight will operate as a same day turn, departing Miami International Airport at 08:35 and arriving at Cyril King Airport at 12:04.

The return service departs St. Thomas the same day it arrives at 13:04, landing in Miami at 15:10.

“The addition of this flight signals another step forward for our administration as we strive to restore air service to the territory,” said Boschulte.

He explained the new seats are most timely in light of the continuing expansion of the sharing economy, as well as the return of the Ritz-Carlton, St. Thomas, in December.

Boschulte added the Dallas-Fort Worth-based carrier will extend Charlotte-St. Croix flights from Saturday-only to daily during the peak Christmas period from December 18th until January 4th.

The service will depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 11:45, arriving at Henry Rohlsen Airport at 16:24.

The return flight will depart St. Croix at 17:15, arriving into Charlotte at 20:10.

“I would like to thank our tourism industry stakeholders for working closely with the department of tourism to strengthen demand for our destination while we presented our case for increased airlift to our airline partners,” said Boschulte.