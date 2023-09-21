Dubai’s Address Hotels & Resorts launches a ChatGPT-powered virtual concierge

Address Hotels and Resorts has unveiled ‘Nuha,’ a virtual hospitality concierge that debuted at the Address Downtown Hotel in Dubai.

This in-house developed AI system positions the group as the first in the region to adopt AI technology specifically customised for this industry.

Introducing Nuha

The name ‘Nuha’, or نُهى in Arabic, embodies the concept of guidance and self-restraint. In a domain where many virtual assistants may lack the finesse of human interaction, Nuha, powered by ChatGPT technology, is set to deliver a conversation that feels natural, intuitive, and deeply personal which ensures that guests not only receive assistance but also feel genuinely understood and valued, the hotel says.

“At Address Hotels, we merge technology with the heart. ChatGPT’s conversational capability, combined with human warmth, makes our guests feel truly seen and heard. This fusion of technology and personal touch positions Address Downtown Hotel at the forefront of hospitality innovation,” said Mark Kirby, head of hospitality at Emaar Hospitality Group.

The comprehensive services.

Hotel Inside-Out

Going beyond a directory, Nuha provides an in-depth tour of Address Downtown Hotel, spotlighting everything from luxurious rooms to gourmet dining and serene spa sanctuaries.

Emaar’s Expanse

Nuha’s reach extends beyond a single location, serving as a gateway to Emaar’s extensive and opulent collection, offering a view of their varied offerings.



Dubai unveiled

Whether it’s exploring iconic marvels or discovering Dubai’s best-kept secrets, Nuha serves as the aficionado, guiding guests on an exciting journey through the city.

Stay Current, Stay Connected

With Nuha, guests can be always in the know about Dubai, from vibrant events to cultural celebrations and noteworthy happenings across the UAE.

Source Hotelier Middle East