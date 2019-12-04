Dubai tourism records modest increase in arrivals

Dubai received a total of 13.5 million international guests from the start of the year till October, according to the latest figures from Dubai Tourism.

The figure compares to that of 12.88 million for the same period last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

India and Saudi Arabia continued as the top source markets for Dubai in October, Dubai Tourism data revealed.

In the year to October, a total of 1,588,000 travellers from India visited Dubai, which was a drop of three per cent when compared to the same period last year.

This was followed by 1,344,000 travellers from Saudi Arabia, which was an increase of three per cent when compared to the same period in 2018.

Second on the list of source markets was the UK, with 979,000 travellers, followed by Oman, which saw 849,000 tourists visit the emirate.

China and USA were third and fourth on the list with 807,000 and 529,000 tourists respectively.