Lynch takes up account manager role with Newmarket

Newmarket Holidays has appointed Samantha Lynch as account manager for south Wales and the south-west of England.

Lynch, who joins the touring specialists on January 1st, has held business development roles with Superbreak.

She has also gained valuable experience of the retail trade, with ten years at Thomas Cook, and latterly with Tailor Made Travel.

Newmarket Holidays head of trade sales, Richard Forde said: “We are delighted to welcome Sam to our team, her drive and enthusiasm for travel agents is just what we are looking for to further enhance relationships with our retail partners. We have high aspirations for 2020!”

Forde continued: “It’s exciting times for Newmarket Holidays, we continue to invest in our team to increase our service levels.

“Despite the pressures of the political and resulting economic environment, 2019 is a record breaking year for trade sales at Newmarket and we are optimistic of the opportunities that the high street has to offer in 2020, we look forward to working with our partners to achieving continued success.”

Newmarket now has five account managers: Gemma Walker, north of England; Sas Rowbotham, Midlands and north Wales; Stuart Cowell, East Anglia, south , south-east and Channel Islands; Amy Drummond, Scotland and Northern Ireland; and Lynch.

Lynch added: “I’m thrilled to be joining and can’t wait to get started!

“It’s a new role and shows Newmarket’s commitment to growing our partnerships and I look forward to getting out there and sharing the brand new 2020-22 portfolio – it’s packed with so many new tours and customer favourites!”