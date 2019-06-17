Dubai Tourism offers upbeat appraisal of sector at industry showcase

The Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing has provided a positive outlook of the industry to leading stakeholders and partners at its first biannual city briefing event.

Official were keen to highlight the sector’s performance across key markets, and share first-hand insights into major developments, marketing initiatives and future growth strategies.

Led by Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai Tourism, the city briefing held at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

The event comes within the framework of regular industry engagements initiated by the department to further enhance collaboration with its stakeholders to leverage the growing tourism momentum and achieve the goals of Dubai’s Tourism Vision 2022-2025.

The event was attended by nearly 1,000 managers and key executives representing all industry segments, from hospitality to tour operators, tourism attractions to destination management companies, as well as top officials from Dubai Police and Expo 2020 Dubai.

In a special presentation, Dubai Police drew attention to its ‘Oyoon’ smart security surveillance initiative to help ensure the safety and security of all residents and visitors to Dubai, and which covers key sectors in Dubai including the tourism industry.

The Expo 2020 Dubai presentation titled ‘500 days to go’ provided an update on the key milestones that have been reached and the infrastructure and logistics in place to host the mega event that will be launched on October 20th, 2020.

Almarri, said: “While we are pleased with the positive performance of the industry since the beginning of this year, Dubai Tourism is committed to hosting such events to ensure that our stakeholders are well aligned with the emirate’s tourism strategy to be able to collectively take advantage of the diverse campaigns and concerted efforts being made to attract more visitors to the city.

“Maintaining a robust industry is at the core of our cross-sector efforts, and as we look ahead, we are confident that our continued cooperation with both public and private sector partners will ensure that Dubai remains a must-visit destination.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to Dubai Police and Expo 2020 Dubai for their crucial cooperation that has helped make this first city briefing of the year both comprehensive and meaningful to all participants.”

The city briefing was followed by the hosting of the Dubai Sustainable Tourism Awards, an initiative of Dubai Tourism to recognise and celebrate the important work of Dubai’s hotels and tourism companies in advancing sustainability within the emirate’s tourism industry.