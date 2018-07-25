Bequia Beach Hotel launches private aircraft transfer

Bequia Beach Hotel has announced the launch of an exclusive partnership with Bequia Air.

Guests of Bequia Beach Hotel will now be able to enjoy a personalised and seamless transfer experience from Barbados directly to Bequia airport and on to the hotel.

With the guest-only VIP Transfer package, guests will fly in style using the new chartered flights on Bequia Air’s dedicated nine-seat Beechcraft King Air B200.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commencing on December 12th, the VIP Transfer package will offer reduced flight times, meet and greet services and ground transfers, ensuring superior comfort, exclusivity and speed.

Inhabited by just 5,000 people, Bequia is an idyllic tropical island in St Vincent and the Grenadines, 100 miles west of Barbados.

Known to some as the Caribbean’s best-kept secret, Bequia will become better connected than ever before with the new VIP package, making it a perfect stop on any Grenadine island-hop.