Dubai Roads & Transport Authority launches ride-hailing service

The Dubai Roads & Transport Authority and Careem have announced the launch of a taxi e-hailing service under a joint venture.

Called Hala, the service will officially offer its vehicles to customers as of September.

The Hala logo is designed to reflect the transformation of the taxi e-hailing experience provided through the partnership between RTA and Careem technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Matar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, noted the partnership is the first of its kind worldwide between a public transport authority and a private company specialising in smart booking.

It also sets a precedence as an outstanding public private partnership and fruitful collaboration to uplift the public transport network and sharing mobility.

“Hala started a trial e-hailing service for Dubai Taxis in May on 2,000 vehicles whereby a great deal of rides were booked using the Careem app experiencing a substantial growth over the subsequent weeks.

“The estimated time of arrival has already reached an average of 4.5 minutes versus previous average of 12-14 minutes, aiming to reach an arrival time of three minutes in September.

“Half of the Roads & Transport Authority taxi fleet will be bookable on the Careem app.

“The trial period witnessed excellent customer and drivers’ satisfaction,” said Al Tayer.