Dubai Fitness Challenge to return in October

Dubai Fitness Challenge - the city’s flagship fitness initiative championed by sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai - returns for its third edition next month.

The event will take place from October 18th-November 16th.

Featuring an exciting 30-day calendar of active events, sports, health and wellness programmes and more, Dubai’s residents and visitors will be fully energised and entertained throughout the month.

Created to inspire Dubai to get fitter as a lifestyle choice for all, DFC remains a pioneer in that it celebrates inclusivity – a movement for all ages, abilities, interests and fitness levels.

Last year saw a striking 34 per cent increase in participation from the 2017 launch Challenge, surpassing a million registered festival entrants.

As Dubai builds momentum towards becoming the most active city in the world, Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to further permeate communities and break the one million mark in 2019 of young and old committing to 30 consecutive minutes of daily physical activity for 30 days of the festival.

In keeping with the social spirit of this initiative, DFC’s success lies entirely in inclusive city participation – not just of the masses but most importantly of all enabling champions across public and private sector.

Taking this citywide movement to families, friends, colleagues and communities with the commitment and support from DFC partners, the challenge also promises to make fitness easy and accessible to all, with a wide range of activities across two dedicated fitness villages, community-centric fitness hubs, free facilities and sport zones.

In addition to fitness activities, DFC will place an elevated focus on health and wellness as part of its holistic offering this year.

Further details including registration details and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge will be released in the coming weeks for interested participants to register on the Dubai Fitness App and the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

Participants are encouraged to set goals prior to the kick-off and to track their personal progress on the app.

For further information, please visit the official website.