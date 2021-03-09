easyJet opens flight bookings up to September next year

easyJet has put its summer flight schedule for 2022 on sale earlier than ever before.

Flights are now on sale from June 1st to September 30th next year, and with hundreds of destinations available.

Customers can also move their flights this spring to this summer with a flexible rebooking policy.

All customers booking flights and holidays with easyJet benefit from some of the most flexible policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now for later this year with the confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

Ali Gayward, UK country manager for easyJet, said: “We are delighted to put summer 2022 on sale early for next year so that customers have even more choice to book a great-value getaway to look forward to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Destinations include firm summer sun favourites from the Greek Islands, to Portugal and mainland Spain and Canaries and Balearics.

“In addition to the 2022 flights we have a raft of new destinations and frequencies for this summer, and we are ready to ramp up our flights as soon as it is safe to do so.

“And our Protection Promise means that customers can book with confidence knowing that if they are unable to travel or their plans change so can their flights or holiday.”

In response to demand from holidaymakers wanting to book something to look forward to, easyJet holidays has today added even more choice for next summer, with new hotels, city breaks and beach holidays available to book right up to October 2022.

Those looking to book a package holiday for summer 2022 can choose from over 100 destinations in Europe through easyJet holidays, with over 5,000 hotels across 500 resorts on offer.