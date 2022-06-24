Dubai Airport prepares to welcome 2.4m passengers over 11 days

Dubai Airports has issued a passenger advisory alerting travellers about Dubai International (DXB) getting exceptionally busy over the next two weeks as a result of schools breaking for summer and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to the operator, some 2.4 million passengers are expected to pass through DXB between June 24 and July 4, with average daily traffic reaching 214,000 passengers. July 2nd is expected to be the busiest day with daily traffic exceeding 235,000 passengers. Similar passenger numbers are anticipated at the airport over the Eid Al Adha weekend of July 8 and 9.

While Dubai Airports is working closely with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for passengers from kerb to boarding gates, the operator has urged travellers to follow a few simple tips to beat the holiday rush.

Be aware of the latest travel regulations for the destination you are travelling to and ensure that you have all the necessary documents with the required validity before reaching the airport.

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

If you are flying out of Terminal 1, arrive at the airport no earlier than 3 hours before your departure. Use online check in wherever available to save time.

Those travelling from Terminal 3 can use Emirate’s convenient early and self-service check-in facilities.

Weighing luggage at home, checking documents in advance, and being prepared for security checks can save a lot of time at the airport.

Use Dubai Metro to get to and from the airport. Metro operating times are extended during Eid holidays.

Friends and families are advised to use the airport’s designated car parks or valet service to receive their guests in comfort as access to the arrivals forecourt in Terminal 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised vehicles.

Once at the airport, travellers can enjoy DXB’s a full range of facilities including restaurants, duty free shopping and lounges to relax before their flight.

DXB’s performance has been impressive in the first five months of 2022 despite the reduction in capacity resulting from the 45-day closure of the northern runway for the rehabilitation project. The airport clocked 13.6m in passenger traffic in the first quarter of 2022 and forecast for the year indicate that DXB will more than double its annual traffic from 29.1m in 2021 to 58.7m passengers this year.

ADVERTISEMENT