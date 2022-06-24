IHG breaks ground on Grenada resort





IHG is celebrating the groundbreaking of its new InterContinental Grenada Resort hotel. Located on the scenic shoreline of La Sagesse Beach, and adjacent to the highly anticipated, in-development Six Senses Grenada hotel, the InterContinental Grenada Resort is projected to open in 2025.

Featuring 150 rooms and 30 private suites, the InterContinental Grenada Resort will extend the luxury hotel brand’s legacy of service excellence, award-winning design and cultural discovery to its guests. The resort’s luxurious spa and pool offer an ideal mix of relaxation and seclusion, with the adjacent on-site fitness center further enabling guests to remain active. An array of restaurant and bar options capture the local culture while amplifying an enriching guest experience.

IHG Hotels & Resorts will lead the resort’s construction alongside developer Range Developments, exterior designer Simeon Halsted and Associates, and interior designer Bleu Design.

“As the world’s first and largest international luxury travel hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts continues to delight guests with new destinations in travel hot spots across the globe,” said Julienne Smith, SVP, Development for IHG Hotels & Resorts. “We’re looking forward to working alongside Range Developments – one of the leading names in Caribbean hospitality – to bring what surely will be one of the finest resorts in the region to life.”

Beyond providing a hospitable environment in an exquisite setting for leisure travelers, the InterContinental Grenada Resort aims to become a coveted haven for meetings and conferences. The resort’s state-of-the-art conference center, more than 6,000 square feet of meeting space and on-site business center will provide the resources to support the business sector.

“Today’s travelers expect accommodations that empower them to both navigate the workday and socialize and recharge,” said Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director at Range Developments. “The InterContinental Grenada Resort will offer such versatility and everything guests need to enjoy a complete and fulfilling stay. We are honored to bring the legacy and fanfare of the InterContinental brand to this beautiful tropical location.”

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has become synonymous with bold exploration and luxury travel, having pioneered the concept in emerging and well-loved destinations for the past 75 years. Currently, IHG has 43 InterContinental Hotels & Resorts properties across the Americas region, with an additional nine in the regional pipeline.