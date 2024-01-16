Dr. Rui Loureiro Brings Wellness to Maldives for Valentines Day

Following on from the recent announcement of internationally-acclaimed healer Vandana Mendonca will be on resort from 31st January to 13th February 2024, the island team continues its journey into providing the most innovative Maldives ‘wellbeing experiences’ announcing that Dr Rui will return to the archipelago to visit JA Manafaru.

Available for sessions until the 3rd March, guests staying throughout February can continue holistic journeys into ‘Mind, Body and Soul’ with the expert support of Dr. Rui. A distinguished specialist in Chinese Medicine, Dr Rui offers therapeutic wellness treatments to the guests at the resort, starting on Valentines Day.

Lifestyle-conscious guests will appreciate the synergy of JA Manafaru’s popular ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative and Dr Rui’s unique treatments. Dr Rui offers a unique journey into your genetic information with an epigenetic hair test conducted by certified laboratory.

This comprehensive analysis provides insights into various facets of your biochemical profile, encompassing nutrient levels, vitamin concentrations, mineral content, essential amino acids, fatty acid composition, antioxidants and contaminants. Dr Rui can assess the balance of each and advise on lifestyle choices along with optimise diets for a healthier lifestyle.

Rita Gupta, Director of Spa at JA Manafaru says, “Along with acupuncture, anti-cellulite treatment and other therapies, the island team is excited to support our guests journey into ‘Epigenetics’. Dr Rui’s extensive expertise can help our guests better understand the natural workings of their bodies through this assessment, we can compliment his treatment plan by offering the widest range of menus through our ‘Wellness Your Way’ initiative, with menus that cater to variety of eating lifestyles including vegan/vegetarian, gluten-free, dairy free and low carb. Unique dining experiences are a big part of any Maldivian escape, so we aim to accommodate and support the needs of all our guests during Dr Rui’s visit and beyond.

Additional treatments Dr Rui will offer include:

Acupuncture

Quit Smoking For Life

Holistic Facial Rejuvenation Programme

Anti-Cellulite

Dr. Rui has an impressive resume, receiving his Bachelor’s degree from Chengdu’s University of Chinese Medicine in China and pursuing a postgraduate degree in Cosmetic Acupuncture from CMIR/ACUMEDIC – London and Beijing’s University of Chinese Medicine.

Renowned for his expertise in diagnosis, he has served in hospitals in China and clinics in London and Portugal. Currently, he holds the position of the head of the Chinese Medicine Department at St. Louis Hospital in Lisbon and is the Clinical Director of Clinica Cura Pura in Aveiro, Portugal. With over 20 years of clinical practice, Dr. Rui is a dedicated and lifelong student and researcher of Chinese Medicine.

Immerse yourself in an unparalleled wellness experience with Dr. Rui Loureiro at JA Manafaru Maldives starting 14th February 2024.