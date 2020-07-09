Disney World to reopen in Florida this week

Walt Disney World is preparing for a phased reopening in the United States – with significant reductions in capacity.

Magic Kingdom Park and the Animal Kingdom Theme Park will reopen on July 11th, while EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow July 15th.

The decision has caused consternation, as Florida continues to record around 10,000 Covid-19 cases each day.

After being closed for nearly four months, the parks are reopening with what is being called a “deliberate, responsible approach”.

The company said it was drawing on experiences from the relaunch of Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Springs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aspects of a Disney theme park day have been re-examined in light of the new global environment, with new policies following guidance from health experts and government agencies.

In addition to limits on attendance and controlled guest density, new procedures will be in place for park entry, attractions, dining, retail, transportation and more, with the well-being of guests and Disney cast members at the forefront of planning.

With all these changes, the fundamentals of a Disney theme park experience “remain the same,” the company said.

At reopening, guests with a ticket or annual pass must use the new Disney Park Pass system to make a reservation in advance for each park entry.

“Our deliberate and phased approach at Walt Disney World Resort emphasises multiple layers of health and safety measures,” said Pamela Hymel, chief medical officer, Disney Parks, Experiences & Products.

“We’re taking a multi-pronged approach to our reopening, after considering the guidance of various governmental authorities and health agencies, and recommendations from our team of health and safety experts.

“We’re also actively working with industry groups and research universities to discuss best practices.”