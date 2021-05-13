Disney comes to the Palm Fountain this weekend

Residents of the United Arab Emirates and visitors have been cordially invited to experience a magical Disney weekend at the Pointe, Nakheel’s iconic waterfront destination on Palm Jumeirah.

From May 13-15, guests will enjoy dazzling fountain shows and incredible dining offers across the destination.

To mark the festivities, the Pointe is also debuting a new song in its show-stopping fountain display.

For the first time, the Palm Fountain will dance to ‘Starting Now,’ an original song written specifically for Disney’s yearlong Ultimate Princess Celebration, which spotlights the courage and kindness of Disney heroines.

The first-ever Princess Anthem will join the Palm Fountain’s existing line-up of Disney hits such as Aladdin’s ‘A Whole New World’, Frozen’s ‘Let It Go’ and Mulan’s ‘Reflection’, which will play every hour from 19:00.

To ensure a steady flow of traffic, free shuttle buses will be provided from Nakheel Mall to The Pointe every 20 minutes from at 17:00 until midnight from May 11-15.

Alternatively, visitors can reach the Pointe by car and park at the Pointe Promenade East or West, or use valet parking.

As parking at the Pointe is limited capacity, it is highly advised to use the free shuttle buses or taxis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strictest health and safety measures will be observed during the festivities.

Social distancing markers are in place across the Pointe, and regular sanitisation will continue to take place throughout.

All visitors must wear a mask.

The Pointe

The Pointe is an iconic waterfront dining and entertainment destination managed by Nakheel Malls.

Located on the trunk of Palm Jumeirah, it is home to the Palm Fountain, the Guinness World Records title holder of the world’s largest fountain, which offers spectacular daily shows to visitors and residents from 18:00 onward.

The Pointe comprises a publicly accessible pristine beach area for hours of fun under the sun and a 1.5-kilometre promenade for sporting activities and leisurely strolls.

The pet-friendly destination spans 1.4 million square feet and offers round-the-clock entertainment, fine dining and lifestyle offerings including Nakheel Malls’ gourmet food hall concept Food District.

The Pointe is also home to Reel Cinemas featuring a dine-in experience by culinary star Guy Fieri, Cheeky Monkeys’ flagship kids’ play concept, a children’s playground, a Union Coop supermarket, gyms and fitness centres, beauty salons and unique gifting concepts.

Car parking facilities can accommodate up to 1,400 vehicles and the Pointe monorail station is set to inaugurate soon.

More Information

For all the latest headlines from the Palm Jumeirah, head over Breaking Travel News’ sister publication Palm Times.