Delta and LPGA TOUR golfer Nelly Korda announce partnership

Delta Air Lines and top-ranked LPGA pro Nelly Korda are embarking on a multi-year relationship. The global airline and the Olympic gold medalist are teeing-off together for the first time as Korda competes in the U.S. Women’s Open.

“Nelly’s dedication to the game and desire to be the best is exactly what we are all about at Delta,” said Delta S.V.P. – Chief Communications Officer Tim Mapes. “Korda joins an elite group of athlete ambassadors that showcase the values of Delta in the way show up each day on and off the course. We look forward to supporting her and her continued success.”

The partnership further extends Delta’s support of women’s golf, following the recent signing of LPGA pro Rose Zhang, retiring LPGA pro Michelle Wie West, and amateur golfers, Megha Ganne and Rachel Kuehn.