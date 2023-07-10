Walt Disney World Announces New Holiday Glam Party Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

As Disney celebrates Halfway to the Holidays, festive cheer is already in the air at Walt Disney World Resort. This year, celebrate the season of all that is merry and bright in a magical way with new jolly experiences, glittering sights, sounds and scrumptious sweet treats. Plus, thrill to the return of fan-favorite Disney holiday traditions.

Celebrate in Style With a New Nighttime Holiday Party at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This festive season, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will host a brand new nighttime party, Disney Jollywood Nights, on 10 select evenings Nov. 11-Dec. 20, 2023. The separately ticketed event, which takes place 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., invites guests to experience a glamorous evening full of merry mashups, delicious tastes and sips, iconic throwback characters, and a holiday vibe full of glitz and sparkle. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!”

Experience glimmering, festive entertainment inspired by different genres.

The incomparable Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy are special guests for an all-new stage show at Theater of the Stars featuring special appearances by guest stars Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse.

Encounter glitz and glamor galore in a jazz lounge at The Hollywood Brown Derby and an other-worldly soiree at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard. Note: Capacity for both events is limited.

End the night with a bang – literally – when the festive favorite “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” returns. This Santa-sized nighttime spectacular, featuring the elf duo Wayne and Lanny from Disney Animation Studio’s “Prep and Landing,” is jam-packed with music, fireworks, special effects, and dazzling state-of-the-art projections.

And throughout the evening, stylish partygoers who want to put their own singing and dancing on display can join in a spirited sing-along at the Hyperion Theater, dance to a holiday DJ mix at the park’s main entrance or take in a lively Latin Street Fair on Commissary Lane.

Enjoy after-hours access to thrilling rides and coasters.

Leave time to play as some of the park’s most exciting attractions will be available with lower wait times during the party, including Slinky Dog Dash, Rock N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Revelers can be rebels too at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The park’s newest land offers a chance to fly the iconic Millennium Falcon on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and be part of an epic battle between the First Order and the Resistance in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, which will use virtual queue* during Disney Jollywood Nights.

Pal around with your favorite Disney friends throughout Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the iconic gang in Animation Courtyard on a hot set with dazzling holiday props.

Snap a selfie with favorite throwback friends like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb at Echo Lake with classic holidays decor.

Strike a stylish pose with Edna Mode, Dahling – and chill (wink, wink) with one of her super friends at Pixar Plaza.

Photos of these and other unforgettable moments can be captured by the Disney PhotoPass team, with free digital downloads and two new PhotoPass experiences included with the price of event tickets.**

Indulge in delicious holiday tastes and sips.

An array of specialty menu offerings will be available for purchase including Spicy Korean Chicken on a Mini Funnel Cake, as well as sweet treats like a colorful Christmas Tree Cookie Stack inspired by the iconic Echo Lake Christmas Tree.

Classic cocktails and an assortment of specially-curated holiday beverages will add extra cheer.

Disney Jollywood Nights is a limited-capacity holiday party. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets starting June 29. Tickets can be purchased by all guests starting July 6 on DisneyWorld.com. Ticket prices will range from $159-179 per person. Party dates are:

November: 11,18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6,16,18, 20

Enjoy All That Is Merry and Bright Across Walt Disney World

There’s snow much to look forward to for the holidays at Walt Disney World Resort. Holiday magic can be found across the 40-square-mile resort, from theme parks and water parks to resort hotels and shopping, dining and entertainment districts.

Experience holiday magic at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

On 25 select nights, Nov. 9-Dec. 22, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will welcome guests to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom Park. Holiday magic is unwrapped with the return of festive favorites like the Christmas extravaganza stage show, “Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration,” the sparkling spectacular “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” and the merry must-see “Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.” Guests can also look forward to enjoying some of their favorite classic and thrill attractions, including the new TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, which will use a virtual queue* during the event.

Tickets for Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party are limited and can be purchased online beginning July 6. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can begin purchasing tickets as early as June 29 on DisneyWorld.com. Ticket prices will range from $159-199 per adult and $149-189 per child, ages 3-9.

Party dates are:

November 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

Still more joy-filled holiday entertainment awaits.

For the first time in forever, guests will be able to join Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the Snowgies in front of Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom for “Frozen Holiday Surprise.” This brand new “Frozen”–inspired entertainment experience will illuminate the castle in a whole new way. It can be seen during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Amidst glowing holiday decor, a Merry Menagerie of winter animals returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park in the form of artisan-sculpted puppets.

EPCOT will celebrate with the return of Candlelight Processional as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays Nov. 24 through Dec. 30. Other guest-favorite traditions including storytellers from around the world, joyful musical acts, and Holiday Kitchens return to World Showcase for the festival.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will once again present Sunset Seasons Greetings as projection effects magically transform the park icon into an array of holiday scenes as snow falls along Sunset Boulevard. In Toy Story Land, guests can spot Woody, Jessie and Buzz sporting their holiday best.

At Disney Springs, shoppers can find treasures for loved ones while enjoying dazzling decor and live entertainment. And the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll invites guests to discover 20 Christmas trees on display throughout the dining, entertainment and retail complex. Visitors can also be on the lookout for magical snowfall in Central Florida.

Guests can say hello to Santa Claus as he makes special appearances in all four parks, Disney Springs and even at a Disney Water Park, where you’ll find him dressed in his tropical holiday beachwear.

Special savings on stays at Disney Resort Hotels.

The only thing better than visiting a Disney theme park at the holidays is complementing it with a stay at a Disney Resort hotel. Each resort is decked out for the holidays, and lobbies at select locations feature larger-than-life gingerbread displays during the holiday season. Guests can save up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays this fall and winter season. To learn more, visit disneyworld.com/HolidaySavings. Disney+ subscribers can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays this holiday season. Learn more at Disneyworld.com/DisneyPlus.***

*Virtual queues are limited and subject to availability, times are subject to change, and joining a virtual queue does not guarantee entrance to any experience. For more information on joining virtual queues during these seasonal hard-ticket events please visit the virtual queue information page.

** Disney PhotoPass service is subject to Disney PhotoPass terms and expiration policy at https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/photopass-terms-conditions. Online registration required. Subject to restrictions and change without notice.

***Number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Length-of-stay requirements may apply. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room. 25% savings for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts; lower savings may be available at other select Resorts. For Disney+ subscribers, 35% savings for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts; lower savings may be available at other select Resorts. Theme Park admission separately priced.