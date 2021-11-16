Dead Rabbit headed to the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is thrilled to offer guests and locals a new immersive cocktail experience that brings a New York City cult classic to Miami.

Launching on November 29th, the award-winning Dead Rabbit will take residence at the famed property, offering patrons a uniquely Big Apple experience with a touch of South Beach glamour.

A limited time offering that will operate through the festive season, patrons can revel in a cocktail menu that delights the senses – from Dead Rabbit fan-favourites such as Death Knell, Red Alert and their famous Irish Coffee to the exclusive Ritz-Carlton, South Beach cocktails Belle View, Mexican Tuxedo, The Unusual, and Praia Provence.

The menu crafted by the Dead Rabbit’s beverage director, Jillian Vose, and the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach’s head bartender, Enzo Cangemi, celebrates the partnership behind the pop-up by utilising ingredients that pay homage to both the Dead Rabbit’s Irish heritage and Miami Beach’s exotic flair.

“A hotel rich in history, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach has long been a place to celebrate the ever-evolving cocktail culture of Miami, and because of this, we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the Dead Rabbit to Miami,” said Matthew Kiner, director of food and beverage, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach.

The Dead Rabbit at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach will be open starting November 30th.

“We have always looked to redefine the Irish bar experience, constantly asking ourselves how to elevate and evolve to create a memorable and hospitable experience for our guests.

“Having the opportunity to showcase this through our residency at the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach is a perfect testament to our commitment,” added Vose.

More Information

For those looking to do more, Vose will also host two exclusive cocktail-making masterclass events, exploring the art of making an incredible Dead Rabbit cocktail.

Available only on December 4th and 7th from 18:00-19:30, those interested can partake in the expertly led class.

To learn more about the Dead Rabbit residency or to RSVP for a masterclass with Jillian Vose, please visit this link.