Bagatelle Doha to open in Le Royal Méridien in time for World Cup

Cote d’Azur restaurant brand Bagatelle expands into Qatar . Bagatelle Doha will open within the Le Royal Méridien Doha hotel. When it does, it will feature both a sit-down restaurant and a buzzy beach club.

The upmarket restaurant group is known for its ability to combine classical French dining with a lively nightlife atmosphere which has proven a hit in cosmopolitan cities such as NYC, Dubai, London and Tulum.

Bagatelle co-founder Aymeric Clemente shared his vision “We are so excited to introduce Bagatelle to Doha as it is one of the latest and most successful contemporary restaurant brands in the US and beyond. It brings together the essence of the French Riviera with elegant design, fabulous cuisine and a laid-back Saint-Tropez beach club vibe. We look forward to welcoming our guests to experience this new type of dining experience in Qatar.”

Bagatelle CMO Constance Nacfaire de Saint Paulet said: “We aim to bring the spirit of the French Riviera to Doha. Bagatelle Doha is not just a new venue; it is a genuinely holistic experience where gastronomy, design and joie de vivre converge. Watching the sun set over the azure waters of the Arabian sea, Bagatelle Doha will soon become the unmissable spot for both a vibrant and gastronomic evening.”

While the restaurant promises to champion “the richness of the French Riviera,” its design and programming will also lean into local cultures. Bagatelle Group now boasts over 15 Bagatelle venues around the world. The group plans to open three to five new destinations a year over the next five years.

Source: Hotelier Middle East