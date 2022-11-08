Qatar Tourism launches destination art experience with David Beckham and English artist, Hugo Dalton

Today Qatar Tourism has unveiled ‘Posts of Qatar’: ten distinctive goalpost art installations that frame some of the most iconic landmarks and Insta-worthy spots across the country. The iconic former football player, David Beckham captured the first of many pictures to be taken at one of the goalposts ahead of millions of football fans visiting Qatar in November and December.



Each ‘Posts of Qatar’ installation has been created by an individual artist or a pair of artists, with two goalposts designed by artists from Qatar and the remaining eight by artists from nations that have previously won the tournament: England, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil.



The art installations reflect elements of each artist’s home country combined with aspects of Qatar’s rich cultural heritage, demonstrating the role that football can play in bringing together cultures from across the world.

David Beckham’s snap at Lusail City Marina is a prime example of the stunning backdrops that visitors to the ‘Posts of Qatar’ can expect. Selfie-seekers will be spoilt for choice with picture-perfect locations that include the traditional and vibrant Souq Waqif, the serene Inland Sea, the beautiful waterfront Museum of Islamic Art Park, The Pearl-Qatar and Katara Cultural Village, amongst others. Visitors will be able to take their photographs in front of the installations from 8 November 2022 to 20 December 2022.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “As we prepare to welcome millions of visitors to Qatar over the next two months, we believe in showcasing our national landmarks through the distinctive creations of local and international artists. We encourage all visitors coming for the football to take advantage of their time here by exploring the country and experiencing Qatar’s culture first-hand.”

The England goalpost incorporates the shared history of the two countries as seafaring nations, referencing England’s three lions, St George’s Cross and the triangular sails of traditional Qatari dhow boats. As the sweeps of fabric that surround the goalpost ripple in the breeze, one can see the graceful movements of a young footballer in full flow and a seas of English flags being proudly waved by fans as designed by English artist, Hugo Dalton.

Hugo Dalton, the artist who made the England goalpost, said: “It was when I took a sunset cruise of Doha on a traditional dhow boat that the concept for my goalpost came to life for me: Qatar and England are two countries linked by our seafaring past and an enduring love of water. I’m so pleased we could find the perfect seafront setting for the post and I was honoured to create a design that’s full of symbolism and meaning.”

The installations are inspired by the common desire of global travellers to create and share memorable travel experiences. Now, visitors to Qatar can shoot their snaps with perfectly framed backdrops and share their #PostsofQatar photo while experiencing some of the best views and attractions in the country.