Culloden Estate & Spa unveils new spa offering

The Culloden Estate & Spa in Northern Ireland has completed a £750,000 renovation of its spa and wellness facilities.

The extensive investment from Hastings Hotels, which started in January, has seen part of the spa redesigned.

The work has seen the introduction of both a new linear vitality pool which enables views of the garden through the floor to ceiling windows and a Tylarium, which is a combination of a sauna and steam room.

This heat experience operates at a lower temperature, with more humidity than a sauna, which gives a less intense heat, enabling a relaxing and all-round heat experience.

The wellness facilities have been upgraded with a new larger steam room, including a feature shower, an amenity at the forefront of modern spa design, and the spacious pool which spans most of the ground floor, has had its associated plant updated and its finishes refreshed.

There is a new couples treatment room and two additional bespoke pedicure treatment rooms. Externally, there is a new timber façade which helps to create a ‘Nordic’ spa look.

Lisa Steele, general manager of Culloden Estate & Spa, said: “The Culloden Estate is renowned for providing the utmost in five-star luxury, and located only six miles from Belfast, it is a true resort style spa.

“We are delighted to have further enhanced our offering with the completion of a renovation of the spa which is part of a continuous investment programme from Hastings Hotels.”

He added: “We have thoughtfully redesigned and refreshed the spa and wellness facilities and I am confident that this will further enhance our first-class guest experience.

“Now, more than ever, people need a sanctuary to relax, unwind and be pampered in and the spa at Culloden is that perfect haven.”