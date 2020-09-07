London City-Belfast connection restored

A fast connection between London and Belfast was restored on earlier, as flights resumed between the two cities’ most central airports.

The five-times-a-week service between London City Airport (LCY) and George Best Belfast City Airport (BHD), operated by LCY-based BA CityFlyer, brings back flying on the popular route which had ceased in February with the collapse of Flybe.

Last year the route was London City Airport’s fastest growing, up 14.7 per cent year-on-year.

A total of 210,936 passengers took advantage of the convenient connection between the two capital cities in 2019.

Commenting on the return of the flights, Brandon Lewis, the secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said: “This is excellent news for Northern Ireland and the connectivity of the entire United Kingdom.

“It is crucial to the recovery of the economy that vital air passenger services to and from London and Belfast City Airport are maintained.

“I am delighted that this popular and well-established route will once again be open for business.”